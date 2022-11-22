Gokhale bridge: Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute suggests reopening after repair works, BMC awaits second opinion

The Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) has submitted a report on re-allowing both pedestrian and light vehicular movement on Andheri’s Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge which has been shut since November 7.

Civic officials said the VJTI has suggested reopening of the bridge, but only after carrying out repair works in certain portions that have been pointed out by the institute.

The officials also maintained that they are banking mainly on the report to be submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Mumbai), following which a decision will be taken.

“The primary objective was to get the structure audited by VJTI and get a second opinion from IIT. Both the institutes are reputable organisations and unless both of them certify the structure as safe for reopening, we won’t be able to reopen it since it’s a matter of safety,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The civic officials also maintained that the IIT had requested some additional documents from the BMC on Monday morning, which they have already sent to the institute.

“The reports are likely to come by next seven to ten days,” said the official.

Among the several repairs suggested by VJTI include reinstatement of temporary support wherever it has been removed.

Sources said the VJTI has suggested repairs of some of the exposed portion of girders and deck slab that have been corroded and have also suggested installation of height-restriction barriers on both sides of the bridge to prevent goods vehicles from taking the route.

The VJTI has also suggested speed restriction at 20 kilometre per hour. The report was submitted a day after representatives of both the institutes along with BMC’s bridge department carried out a technical survey of the bridge in the morning on Sunday.