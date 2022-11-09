Gokhale bridge to be reopened by September 2023: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri will be reopened by September 2023.

The civic body’s announcement came after senior municipal officials carried out a field visit at the Gokhale Bridge construction site. P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), confirmed the development.

Issuing a statement, civic officials said, “Two lanes will be opened for traffic by end of May 2023 and the other two lanes will be made available for public use by September 2023.”

“The BMC has contacted IIT, Mumbai to clear the Railway Bridge design at the earliest and IIT has decided to clear the design within this week itself. Immediately after approval of the final design, further steps will be initiated by the Bridges department,” said the statement.

Velrasu had said that the tenders for reconstructing the bridge will be floated in December.

Gokhale bridge is a key connector that links Andheri East and Andheri West.