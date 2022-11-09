scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Gokhale bridge to be reopened by September 2023: BMC

Gokhale bridge is a key connector that links Andheri East and Andheri West.

gokhale bridge, indian expressThe traffic on the bridge is likely to start ahead of the 2023 monsoon. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri will be reopened by September 2023.

The civic body’s announcement came after senior municipal officials carried out a field visit at the Gokhale Bridge construction site. P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), confirmed the development.

Issuing a statement, civic officials said, “Two lanes will be opened for traffic by end of May 2023 and the other two lanes will be made available for public use by September 2023.”

“The BMC has contacted IIT, Mumbai to clear the Railway Bridge design at the earliest and IIT has decided to clear the design within this week itself. Immediately after approval of the final design, further steps will be initiated by the Bridges department,” said the statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...

Velrasu had said that the tenders for reconstructing the bridge will be floated in December.

More from Mumbai

Gokhale bridge is a key connector that links Andheri East and Andheri West.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 05:30:44 pm
Next Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses and pouts as she gears up for her ‘favourite time of the year’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement