Gokhale Bridge shut, tender floated for repair work on alternate routes

To ease traffic movement in the western suburbs, following the closure of Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, the BMC has floated a Rs 25.10-crore tender to carry out resurfacing works and repair the existing bad patches on all alternate routes for east-west movement.

The BMC had written to the Mumbai Traffic Police on November 1, urging it to shut down the bridge owing to poor structural stability. The bridge was shut for both vehicular and pedestrian movement from November 7.

While the authorities are contemplating to reopen a portion a part of the bridge for pedestrians and light weight vehicles after taking technical opinion from IIT-Mumbai and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, BMC officials said that they will repair the bad patches of the road immediately to ease out the chock-a-block traffic situation, which happens mainly during rush hours.

“Post closure of this bridge, traffic movement is entirely congested right from Bandra till Malad during peak hours. There are several portions in the specified stretch with rough patches, due to which vehicles can’t move easily. Therefore, we will be resurfacing these patches with mastic asphalting, which will make the surface of the road smooth and improve the speed of vehicles,” said a senior official from the BMC’s roads department.

The official maintained some of the identified roads include the Khar subway and roads connecting the Mrinal Tai Gore Bridge. “The work will be carried post midnight. It will be a continuous process till a new bridge comes up so that we can resurface the bad patches on the road immediately after they emerge,” the official added.

After the closure of the bridge, the BMC had removed hawkers and encroachment adjoining the roads to free up space for faster vehicular movement. Civic officials said that in a prioritised manner, potholes are also being filled at some alternate routes, including SV Road and Link Road.