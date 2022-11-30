Gokhale bridge may not be opened temporarily anytime soon: Officials

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is unlikely to reopen the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri any time soon. The bridge has been shut for pedestrians and traffic movement for more than three weeks.

Last week, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) had submitted a report to the civic body, saying the bridge could be reopened temporarily but only after carrying out multiple repairs.

But civic officials said some points in the two reports, submitted by the two institutes, were conflicting in nature. While the two reports drew the same conclusion, there were multiple points that contradicted each other, said BMC.

“The reports are conflicting. There is lots of intervention needed before any decision is taken. The actual tests were done several years ago. The current reports are based on visual inspection. So, BMC is deliberating on the issue and a decision will be taken soon. No hasty decision will be made as it involves the safety of commuters,” said

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects).

Civic officials said they are planning to partially reopen the bridge by May 2023.

Meanwhile, officials of the Bridges department said that Railways has already started the process of demolishing the existing structure of the bridge. “The Railways has floated tenders for appointing a contractor to demolish the existing structure. We have also transferred a fund of Rs 17 crore to them to expedite the process. The demolition may start soon, so it will not make much sense if we repair the bridge and then demolish it within the next few days,” said an official.

The design for the new bridge has been approved by IIT-Mumbai.