Godse poster in Nagpur: Cong protests, Oppn raises issue in Assembly

A poster in Nagpur glorifying Nathuram Godse, put up by Nathuram Hindu Mahasabha — a right-wing organisation — led to not only protests by the Congress in Mumbai but the issue also flared up in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar questioning the law and order situation in the state.

“How will law and order be maintained in the state when a board and flag glorifying Nathuram Godse… is there on Jaitala street in south-west Nagpur, which is the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also the Home Minister,” Pawar asked in the House on Thursday.

Congress leader Prafulla Godadhe led a protest in Mumbai on Thursday against the board bearing Godse’s face and a saffron-coloured flag with a gun printed on it. He said the protest objected to the “glorification of Mahatma Gandhi’s killer” and violence.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday evening, Gudadhe said, “The board reads ‘Nathuram Hindu Mahasabha’ and has the face of Nathuram Godse on it. There is also a saffron flag on it with a pistol printed inside. We protested against the glorification of Godse and condoning violence… The police eventually traced the head of the organisation, a person named Sandeep Kale, and brought him to the protest site so we could have a dialogue. While speaking to me, he condoned violence for the sake of religion. We will protest till the police take action against him.”

Later on Thursday, a video emerged on social media, where Gudadhe is seen speaking with Kale during the protest. In the video, Kale says, “What was the motive (of Godse) for killing? Killing is a crime, and he was arrested and went to jail and was punished for it. But is it not wrong to deny that he (Godse) was a patriot?”

In the video, Kale is further heard saying, “The Gita says, violence for religion is justified.”

In response, Gudadhe is heard saying, “Following the Gita is not mandatory like following the Constitution. This is a dialogue I am trying to have with someone of opposing ideology. I believe society should be moulded on the principles of non-violence.”

Gudadhe is further heard saying, “He is justifying violence for religion. He is admitting this before police, that violence for religion is justified. We are doing satyagraha for this, but it may or may not yield results.”

When The Indian Express reached out to Kale, he confirmed it was him speaking to Gudhade in the video. “We will issue a detailed statement on Friday. This board has been there, there is nothing special about today. The only difference is that the Congress party noticed the board today,” he said.