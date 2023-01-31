Godrej Properties purchases 89 acres in Khalapur, Maharashtra

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in the fast-developing micro market of Khalapur in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

Spread across 89 acres, the proposed project is located near Imagicaa Theme Park and is estimated to have a development potential of approximately 1.9 million sq ft of saleable area consisting primarily of residential plotted development, it said.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Residential plotted development has gained significant traction in recent years and Khalapur is a promising micro market to expand our presence in this space. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents.”

Khalapur, 70 km from Mumbai, is a scenic location with well-developed social and civic infrastructure consisting of multiple schools, health facilities, retail malls and entertainment outlets. The land in question is in close proximity to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and offers good connectivity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. The proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport will further boost connectivity to Khalapur and surrounding areas.