scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Chembur

The Mumbai-based real estate developer plans to develop a premium residential project at the iconic location.

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R K Studios in Chembur from the Kapoor family to develop a premium mixed-use project, Godrej RKS. The project is expected to be delivered in 2023. (Express Archive)
Listen to this article
Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Chembur
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced on Friday that it has acquired legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Chembur and plans to develop it as a premium residential project.

Located at Deonar Farm Road, adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), the bungalow is housed in a location considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur. The land was purchased from the legal heirs of Raj Kapoor, the legendary actor, director and producer.

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R K Studios in Chembur from the Kapoor family to develop a premium mixed-use project, Godrej RKS. The project is expected to be delivered in 2023.

Also Read |When Raj Kapoor mortgaged all his assets including RK Studios for Mera Naam Joker, family experienced ‘severe problems’ when the film bombed

“We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity,” Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, said. “The demand for premium developments has been strong over the past few years. This project will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Chembur. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents and celebrates the legacy of the site,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor said, “This residential property in Chembur has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family. We are happy to once again associate with Godrej Properties to take forward this rich legacy for the next phase of development for this location.”

Chembur is an established residential location with good infrastructure consisting of healthcare centres, educational institutions, entertainment and recreational centres, along with commercial and retail outlets in close proximity.

More from Mumbai
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The site is in proximity to the Eastern Express Highway and Eastern Freeway, providing good connectivity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), central and western suburbs of Mumbai, South Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai via the Sion-Panvel highway.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 13:58 IST
Next Story

Tripura polls: Revised turnout rises to 87.63%; at 89%, more women voted than men

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close