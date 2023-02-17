Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Chembur

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced on Friday that it has acquired legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Chembur and plans to develop it as a premium residential project.

Located at Deonar Farm Road, adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), the bungalow is housed in a location considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur. The land was purchased from the legal heirs of Raj Kapoor, the legendary actor, director and producer.

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R K Studios in Chembur from the Kapoor family to develop a premium mixed-use project, Godrej RKS. The project is expected to be delivered in 2023.

“We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity,” Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, said. “The demand for premium developments has been strong over the past few years. This project will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Chembur. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents and celebrates the legacy of the site,” he added.

Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor said, “This residential property in Chembur has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family. We are happy to once again associate with Godrej Properties to take forward this rich legacy for the next phase of development for this location.”

Chembur is an established residential location with good infrastructure consisting of healthcare centres, educational institutions, entertainment and recreational centres, along with commercial and retail outlets in close proximity.

The site is in proximity to the Eastern Express Highway and Eastern Freeway, providing good connectivity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), central and western suburbs of Mumbai, South Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai via the Sion-Panvel highway.