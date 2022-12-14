scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Godrej & Boyce has no entitlement over disputed land required for bullet train project: Govt to HC

The company had said that the proceedings of acquisition of its land in Mumbai by the government were "illegal”. It also refuted allegations levelled against it by the state and National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, that it was causing unnecessary hurdles in the land acquisition process.

Of the total 508.17 km of rail track between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, about 21 km is planned to be underground. (File photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In his final arguments as Advocate General (AG), Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that the state had agreed to compensate Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd despite the pending land dispute over its property in Mumbai, which the state has sought to acquire for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

He said the state had filed a civil suit, claiming ownership of the said land, and the company did not have entitlement over the property.

The AG was responding to the company’s plea that challenged the award of compensation of Rs 264 crore by the deputy collector on September 15 for acquiring 39,252 sqm (9.69 acre) of company land for the project.

Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice M M Sathaye were told by Kumbhakoni that while the suit was pending, the state offered to make compensation payment on a pre-condition that if the title of the land goes in its favour, the amount paid would be refunded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...Premium
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST

The plea had challenged the amendment to Land Acquisition Act of 2013 that exempted the project from the social impact assessment, which as per Kumbhakoni had “no substance.”

The company had said that the proceedings of acquisition of its land in Mumbai by the government were “illegal”. It also refuted allegations levelled against it by the state and National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, that it was causing unnecessary hurdles in the land acquisition process.

The company said the final award of Rs 264 crore to it was way less than Rs 572 crore, the initial amount offered to it for land acquisition.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Seeking dismissal of the plea, Kumbhakoni reiterated that except for land owned by the petitioner, the rest of the land for the project has been acquired..

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:55:40 am
Next Story

NCP-led dairy to be probed by Maharashtra Cooperation and Dairy development depts

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close