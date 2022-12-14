Godrej & Boyce has no entitlement over disputed land required for bullet train project: Govt to HC

In his final arguments as Advocate General (AG), Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that the state had agreed to compensate Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd despite the pending land dispute over its property in Mumbai, which the state has sought to acquire for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

He said the state had filed a civil suit, claiming ownership of the said land, and the company did not have entitlement over the property.

The AG was responding to the company’s plea that challenged the award of compensation of Rs 264 crore by the deputy collector on September 15 for acquiring 39,252 sqm (9.69 acre) of company land for the project.

Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice M M Sathaye were told by Kumbhakoni that while the suit was pending, the state offered to make compensation payment on a pre-condition that if the title of the land goes in its favour, the amount paid would be refunded.

The plea had challenged the amendment to Land Acquisition Act of 2013 that exempted the project from the social impact assessment, which as per Kumbhakoni had “no substance.”

The company had said that the proceedings of acquisition of its land in Mumbai by the government were “illegal”. It also refuted allegations levelled against it by the state and National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, that it was causing unnecessary hurdles in the land acquisition process.

The company said the final award of Rs 264 crore to it was way less than Rs 572 crore, the initial amount offered to it for land acquisition.

Seeking dismissal of the plea, Kumbhakoni reiterated that except for land owned by the petitioner, the rest of the land for the project has been acquired..