Godman held for ‘molesting’ woman in Mumbai

The accused made the woman carry out several religious rituals, and demanded to be paid with expensive jewellery, clothes, and cash, which amounted to Rs 12.75 lakh.

The complainant had come in contact with the accused, Kiran alias Gurmaa, in 2016. (Representational Image)

A self-styled godman was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a woman, a resident of Lower Parel, and cheating her of Rs 12 lakh over three years on the pretext of resolving familial troubles.

The complainant had come in contact with the accused, Kiran alias Gurmaa, in 2016, after hitting a roadblock in her relationship with her in-laws. The accused made the woman carry out several religious rituals, and demanded to be paid with expensive jewellery, clothes, and cash, which amounted to Rs 12.75 lakh.

As per the woman’s complaint, the accused also touched her inappropriately on several occasions. Kiran was booked for molestation and cheating and under sections of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

