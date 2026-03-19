Godman Ashok Kharat held in rape case; Opposition seeks removal of Women’s Commission chief

The case took a political turn after photographs surfaced showing Chakankar holding an umbrella over Kharat and performing a ritual ‘paadya pujan’. Chakankar is a trustee of the Shivnika Sansthan.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiMar 19, 2026 12:34 AM IST
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THE ARREST of self-styled godman and astrologer Captain Ashok Kharat from Nashik in a rape case has triggered demands from the Opposition for the removal of Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar, who is associated with a trust headed by him.

Kharat, president of Shri Shivnika Sansthan in Sinnar, was arrested Tuesday night on a complaint by a 27-year-old woman who alleged that he sexually assaulted her multiple times over the past two years by threatening her, police said. He has been booked under sections 64 (rape), 79 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the black magic law, and remanded to police custody till March 24.

Police sources said a pen drive containing at least 58 videos of private moments of various individuals has been seized as part of the probe.

The case took a political turn after photographs surfaced showing Chakankar holding an umbrella over Kharat and performing a ritual ‘paadya pujan’. Chakankar is a trustee of the Shivnika Sansthan.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal likened Kharat to “Maharashtra’s version of Asaram Bapu” and demanded strict punishment. “The Women’s Commission is expected to work against the exploitation of women, but its chairperson… performed ritual worship of Ashok Kharat, which amounts to supporting such fraudulent individuals,” he said, calling for her resignation.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said Chakankar had “no right” to continue in office, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare alleged she had earlier used her influence to suppress similar allegations. NCP (SP) spokesperson Sunil Mane also demanded her removal, citing concerns she could influence the investigation.

In her defence, Chakankar said she was associated with the trust only for social work and had no knowledge of Kharat’s personal conduct. “I have no idea about Captain Kharat’s personal life or the allegations levelled against him. The police will conduct an impartial investigation… and I have full faith in the inquiry,” she said.

Police said further investigation in the case is underway.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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