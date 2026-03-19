Godman Ashok Kharat held in rape case; Opposition seeks removal of Women’s Commission chief

THE ARREST of self-styled godman and astrologer Captain Ashok Kharat from Nashik in a rape case has triggered demands from the Opposition for the removal of Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar, who is associated with a trust headed by him.

Kharat, president of Shri Shivnika Sansthan in Sinnar, was arrested Tuesday night on a complaint by a 27-year-old woman who alleged that he sexually assaulted her multiple times over the past two years by threatening her, police said. He has been booked under sections 64 (rape), 79 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the black magic law, and remanded to police custody till March 24.