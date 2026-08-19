Goats, qurbani banned in Mira Bhayandar housing societies as civic body passes resolution

Under the new rules, goats brought for sacrifice cannot be kept at unauthorised locations and qurbani will be allowed only at places designated. (Express Photo)

Nearly four months after communal tensions flared at a Mira Road housing complex after objections were raised to goats being brought into the society premises for qurbani, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has passed a BJP-backed resolution prohibiting residents from bringing or keeping goats and conducting qurbani in housing societies, homes, shops and public places.

The move comes after repeated clashes over goats being brought into residential complexes ahead of the festival. The resolution was passed at the civic general body meeting on Tuesday by a majority.

Under the proposed rules, goats brought for sacrifice cannot be kept at unauthorised locations, and qurbani will be allowed only at places designated by the civic body. Permission will also be required to set up temporary Bakri Eid mandaps. Violations could lead to a fine as well as criminal action, BJP corporator Prashant Dalvi said.