GoAir to induct thirteen A320neo planes by December

Low-cost carrier GoAir is expected to induct 13 A320neo planes by December, said the airline’s Chief Executive Officer Cornelis Vrieswijk on Thursday.

While the airline has grounded two of its A320neos due to technical issues, it would be getting at least 72neos that have Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engines.

Recently, airlines, including IndiGo and GoAir, had to suspend services due to issues with engines of P&W make Airlines, using A320neos powered by P&W engines, complained of rejected take-offs and technical problems onboard the flight. Following this, in March, European aviation safety agency EASA had directed that deliveries of the P&W engine-powered A320neos be put on hold.

Addressing mediapersons in Mumbai, Vrieswijk said: “Two of our A320neos, which have P&W engines, are grounded. We are in touch with the engine makers that do its maintenance and repair. They would deliver the spare engines to us on a time-bound manner.”

He added that the airline is in discussions with Airbus and P&W for compensation, as the airline had to abort some flight operations due to engine issues. The airline, which has ordered 144 A320neos, has selected P&W engines for 72 planes.

“We are studying the performance of other engine makers and are not in a hurry to finalise the engine order. However, the current Neo planes are 80 to 90 per cent fuel efficient. It contributes to our low-cost performance,” said Vrieswijk.

The airline on Thursday announced its maiden international flights to Phuket and Male from Mumbai and New Delhi from October. With this, the airline will ply 1,680 flights every week.

