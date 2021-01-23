GoAir offers 1 million seats at low fares starting Rs 859 on domestic travel

scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
The tickets under the scheme can be booked between January 22 and January 29 for travel period starting from April 1 to December 31, GoAir said in a release. The sale will be valid for one-way fares, it said.

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 23, 2021 12:34:45 am
The special fares will be applicable only on direct flights operated by GoAir and for one-way journeys, it said. (Source: PTI)

Budget carrier GoAir on Friday put one million seats up for sale on its domestic network at fares starting as low as Rs 859, under a limited-period special offer ahead of the Republic Day.

The tickets under the scheme can be booked between January 22 and January 29 for travel period starting from April 1 to December 31, GoAir said in a release. The sale will be valid for one-way fares, it said.

Also, tickets booked under the sale period will attract zero change fees within 14 days of departure, applicable only for the promo fare seats, which are subject to availability, it said.

GoAir has rolled out an exciting Republic Day air ticket sale for passengers planning their domestic travel this year.

As part of the Freedom Sale, one million seats will be available to book on the airline’s domestic network, with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 859, the airline said.

GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona said, “With this Republic Day freedom sale, passengers can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our passengers in India.”

Passengers planning to book tickets for domestic travel can avail substantial savings on prevailing all-inclusive lowest fares, the Wadia Group-owned airline said in the release.

The special fares will be applicable only on direct flights operated by GoAir and for one-way journeys, it said.

It added that seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first-cum-first-serve basis.

