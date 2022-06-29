Goa stopover for rebel Sena MLAs after ‘fake letter’ on floor test leaks online

With Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to call a floor test in a special Assembly session on Thursday morning in line with an alleged “fake letter” bearing the governor’s name that got leaked on social media on Tuesday night, sources said the BJP and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati had to significantly change their logistical plans.

Sources said the original plan was to get the Sena rebels and other Independent MLAs who have sided with them to Mumbai on Wednesday evening. However, with the “fake letter” divulging the details of the floor test and alerting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the MLAs will now land in Goa on Wednesday around 5 pm and will be taken to Mumbai around 10 am on Thursday amid high security. The BJP is leant to have already booked around 125 rooms in Taj President in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area.

Meanwhile, airport sources confirmed that a special SpiceJet aircraft was on its way to Guwahati to bring the rebels to Goa. The special flight will depart for Goa in the afternoon. SpiceJet planes have been used to ferry MLAs in the past too, including when the Sena rebels travelled from Surat to Guwahati. SpiceJet is owned by Ajay Singh, the man who coined the “Abki Baar Modi Sarkar” slogan that became widely popular in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the BJP was upset with the details of the floor test getting revealed through the “fake letter” as it gave the MVA and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray time to prepare and plan. On Wednesday, soon after the governor’s actual letter asking for a floor test was released, the Shiv Sena challenged it in the Supreme Court. The BJP and the rebel MLAs will have to wait for the court order that may come by the end of the day. The BJP has instructed its workers to remain on standby as their help might be required when the MLAs arrive in the city.

Setting things in motion

On Tuesday morning, Eknath Shinde, who is leading the rebellion against Thackeray, told the media that the MLAs in Guwahati would soon go to Mumbai. During the day, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP also went to Delhi to meet his party’s national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Hours after the meeting, he returned to Mumbai and met Koshyari. He submitted a letter to the governor, urging him to direct Thackeray to call for a floor test.

Koshyari’s directive to the Thackeray-led MVA government, asking it to prove its majority on Thursday, came in a three-page letter that states the present political scenario in the state “paints a very disturbing picture”. The governor then said that, as per media reports, 39 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs had decided to exit the MVA government.

“As the constitutional head of the State, must ensure that the government functions with the support and confidence of the House. Thus, have issued a communication to the Chief Minister calling upon to prove his majority on the Floor of the House on 30.06.2022,” read the letter. The special session will begin at 11 am, with the only agenda being a trust vote against Thackeray. The proceedings of the floor test will be concluded by 5 pm.

The content of the alleged “fake letter” that got leaked the night before also had similar content. That letter too directed that a special session of the Assembly be convened at 11 am on Thursday and directed the CM to prove his majority on the floor of the House.