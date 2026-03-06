Goa man held for duping Mumbai businessman of Rs 1.48 crore in boat investment scam

The accused, identified as S Naik, a resident of Goa, has been remanded to police custody till Saturday, police said. (Source: File)

The Borivali police have arrested a Goa resident for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old shipping businessman of Rs 1.48 crore on the promise of high returns from an investment in a passenger boat contract in Abu Dhabi.

According to police, the complainant, Tariq Pathan, who lives in Borivali, is engaged in the shipping business and had known Naik for several years.

In October 2025, Naik allegedly approached Pathan with a proposal to purchase a passenger crew boat that would be deployed with a firm in Abu Dhabi. He told Pathan that investing in the venture would yield substantial profits.