The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to address the grievances of the protesting Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants to ensure “free, impartial and fair” examinations and appealed to the agitators to “go back to their studies”. It also reminded the MPSC paper leak protesters of state action if they do not relocate, noting that they do not have the required permission.
“If they (protestors) wish to continue with the agitation, then they will have to take permission to continue and relocate. If they do not relocate, then the state will have to take reasonable steps,” the HC bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna noted.
The court was hearing a writ plea by two Pune residents, claiming daily disruptions faced by Pune residents due to agitations by MPSC aspirants at Alka Talkies Chowk, Ahilya Study Centre, and SM Joshi Bridge.
“Onus is on the state government to ensure recruitment happens and is streamlined,” CJ Tripathi orally said, seeking its roadmap within three weeks.
“It (Pune) is at a centre for education and most students are genuinely interested in studies and not interested in these (protests). The entire atmosphere is now vitiated, and there should be sincere effort in restoring trust…I will make a request to all students, see the plight of parents who have sent you to Pune and go back to education…Innocent children are on roads and their grievances should be addressed and free and fair examination takes place..They should trust the court which is now seized of the matter and do not cause grievance to citizens in peace-loving Pune city,” CJ Tripathi orally said.
Remarking that students should ask for permission for agitation to ensure “citizens are not troubled,” the judge added, “If they get the idea that there has been something hanky-panky, they have the right to agitate, because they have given hours (to study).”
AG Sathe, appearing for the state government, responded that the government’s “course of action” would be placed on affidavit.
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“We appreciate that. They are students, not anti-socials. Their main grievance is that the examination has to be conducted fairly. The detailed enquiry and everything should be brought on record. We will ensure effort is made and find who the culprits are. Court is genuinely entrusted as guardian and students should go back to faculty and university,” the HC remarked and posted further hearing to November 25.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More