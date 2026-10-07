‘Go study’: Bombay HC appeals to MPSC protesters, but reminds them of state action if they don’t relocate

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to address the grievances of the protesting Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants to ensure “free, impartial and fair” examinations and appealed to the agitators to “go back to their studies”. It also reminded the MPSC paper leak protesters of state action if they do not relocate, noting that they do not have the required permission.

“If they (protestors) wish to continue with the agitation, then they will have to take permission to continue and relocate. If they do not relocate, then the state will have to take reasonable steps,” the HC bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna noted.

The court was hearing a writ plea by two Pune residents, claiming daily disruptions faced by Pune residents due to agitations by MPSC aspirants at Alka Talkies Chowk, Ahilya Study Centre, and SM Joshi Bridge.

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“Onus is on the state government to ensure recruitment happens and is streamlined,” CJ Tripathi orally said, seeking its roadmap within three weeks.

“It (Pune) is at a centre for education and most students are genuinely interested in studies and not interested in these (protests). The entire atmosphere is now vitiated, and there should be sincere effort in restoring trust…I will make a request to all students, see the plight of parents who have sent you to Pune and go back to education…Innocent children are on roads and their grievances should be addressed and free and fair examination takes place..They should trust the court which is now seized of the matter and do not cause grievance to citizens in peace-loving Pune city,” CJ Tripathi orally said.

Remarking that students should ask for permission for agitation to ensure “citizens are not troubled,” the judge added, “If they get the idea that there has been something hanky-panky, they have the right to agitate, because they have given hours (to study).”

AG Sathe, appearing for the state government, responded that the government’s “course of action” would be placed on affidavit.

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“We appreciate that. They are students, not anti-socials. Their main grievance is that the examination has to be conducted fairly. The detailed enquiry and everything should be brought on record. We will ensure effort is made and find who the culprits are. Court is genuinely entrusted as guardian and students should go back to faculty and university,” the HC remarked and posted further hearing to November 25.