GN Saibaba, convicted for Naxal links, tests Covid-19 positive for second time

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, lodged at Nagpur Central Jail, has tested positive for Covid-19, his wife said in a statement on Monday. Saibaba had tested positive for Covid-19 less than a year ago in February last year. Saibaba is serving a life term after being convicted for Naxal links by a Gadchiroli court in 2017.

In a statement, Vasantha, his wife, appealed for him to be shifted to a hospital.

“The jail authorities have not contacted us yet. He previously wrote to us saying that he was feeling extremely weak and was suffering from sleepless nights because of constant back and hip pain. I am very worried how he will endure this Covid attack, as he did not recover properly after the last time he got Covid,” Vasantha said in the statement.

She added that his immunity has become worse. “His immunity has become much worse and his body’s ability to survive is slowly dwindling. I urge the Nagpur jail authorities and the court to please urgently admit him to a hospital where he can be monitored as his heart issue coupled with Covid can cause serious complications.”

In February last year, the jail authorities had tested him after he showed symptoms including cold, cough and fever. He was then taken to a hospital for a check-up. Saibaba has over 90 per cent disabilities.