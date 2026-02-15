GMC, JJ students and doctors to launch hunger strike over Gymkhana autonomy

Students and resident doctors of Grant Government Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals will begin an indefinite hunger strike from today, alleging prolonged inaction on issues ranging from Gymkhana autonomy to campus safety and basic amenities.

The protest will be held at the J.J. Hospital amphitheatre from 10 am and is backed by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors J J Hospital unit. The Grant Medical College Students Association said repeated representations citing guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission, National Medical Commission, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and University Grants Commission have failed to yield results.

The students are protesting what they allege is the dilution of the GMC Gymkhana’s autonomy. Students claim the advisory committee has been converted into an administrative body, sidelining elected representatives. They also object to the induction of outsiders, including IAS officers, into the committee in place of the dean and student general secretary, and to plans for a clubhouse housing bars.

A final year MBBS student said, “Earlier the dean and student general secretary led the Gymkhana. Now outsiders control it. Why should medical students lose their ground and facilities? We need a ground to play, not a clubhouse with alcohol bars.”

Students and doctors also flagged poor hostel conditions. “The hostel facilities are inadequate and unsafe, with overcrowding, poor sanitation, and even incidents of intruders entering nursing hostels at night. Just last week two random men had entered one of the student’s rooms. It was a big issue, thankfully, she was not alone and we all screamed and chased them away. Even after repeated letters, there is no accountability. Women students and resident doctors feel unsafe, and basic facilities like water coolers remain non-functional. Cleaning is irregular, and outsiders freely enter hostels,” said a student from a women’s hostel.

Shinde said water coolers installed months ago remain unconnected due to delays by the PWD and electrical departments, forcing students to buy bottled water. He added, “The quality of food in the mess and canteen has also been a persistent grievance. One time meal costs ₹100 to ₹200 and it is not even edible or hygienic.”

Stipends for resident doctors and interns are often delayed, said J.J. Hospital MARD president Dr Mahesh Tidke.

Around 200 students and resident doctors are expected to join the hunger strike on the first day. “We don’t want to affect patient care, but if demands are not met, more will join,” Shinde said.

Dean Dr. Ajay Suman Haribhau Bhandarwar acknowledged the issue and said, “I am aware of the matter. It has been going on for a while, mainly regarding the Gymkhana ground. The lease has now been extended to 2046, and the land is transferred in the name of the Dean. The government is planning redevelopment since the existing building slab has collapsed, and they are considering a PPP model. Some investors will build and run the Gymkhana, and naturally, whoever invests will take decisions on bookings and operations. Students fear it will become a clubhouse with bars, but that is their perception. The Gymkhana has been a student institution since 1845, and they don’t want to lose control. We are discussing the matter with higher officials and the Medical Education Department.”

He added that safety and security concerns raised by students were also being discussed. “We have demanded deployment of Maharashtra Suraksha Bal personnel, but we are short of strength. Around 150 more are required. The government has given some, but it is not enough.”