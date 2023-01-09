‘Glow garden’ at Girgaon Chowpatty soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a laser show on a water curtain at the Lok Manya Tilak Garden in Girgaon Chowpatty.

This is part of a larger plan to develop a ‘glow garden’ at its premises, according to senior civic officials. The garden will be developed by installing glowing objects like birds, flowers and animals along with lighting up taller trees. A senior civic official said, “Visitors to the garden will be able to enjoy the themes and it will also be visible from Girgaon Chowpatty.”

The tenders for the installation of the laser show on a water curtain were floated by BMC in December 2022, while work on the glow garden will start soon. The cost of installing the laser show along with maintenance is estimated at Rs 2.5 crore and the project is being implemented by the D-ward.

The laser show will not be operational around the year. It will be operational five to eight times a month, including festivals such as Ganesh festival, Navratri, Diwali, Christmas, Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, a civic official said. “The laser show will have theme-based images during such days,” the official added.

The development is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Mumbai Beautification project which was announced in August 2022 at a total cost of Rs 1,700 crore. As part of this project, all administrative wards in the city have been tasked with selecting gardens, open spaces and spaces under flyovers for beautification. Streetlight poles on flyovers, public walls, medians and traffic islands will be lit up with theme-based lighting.