From AI anxiety to black holes over beer, global science festival opens in Mumbai pub

Researcher Anindita Bhadra discusses India’s street dogs, canine behaviour and coexistence in cities during a session at Pint of Science in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo)

Written by Kaizan Kabrajee

At Shah Millar House in Khar this week, conversations usually confined to labs and lecture halls are unfolding over drinks, quizzes, live music and stand-up comedy. Scientists and researchers from all over India have taken over the pub as Mumbai hosts Pint of Science for the first time.

The idea, organisers say, is simple: take scientists out of laboratories and place them in spaces where ordinary people already gather.

“Research institutions often feel closed off. We want people to know what scientists in their own cities are working on,” said Debarati Chatterjee, faculty member at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and director at Pint of Science India.