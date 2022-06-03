Glitches disrupt teachers’ training process, system briefly stopped

THE MUCH-AWAITED teacher training process, which finally started after some delay is now marred with technical glitches. Starting from problems during log-in, several other technical issues were highlighted by the teachers following which the entire online system was stopped for a few hours on Thursday evening.

Around one lakh teachers registered for this training, which is being held online for the first time by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The teachers will get a chance to be promoted to senior pay grade upon approval following the assessment post the training session.

“It is funny that the system asks teachers if they are above 18-years-old every time they log in. Whereas all those who have registered are eligible for it because of completing service of certain years,” said a teacher.

Insisting on how offline mode was the best format for training, Pandurang Kengar, spokesperson for the Mumbai Principals’ Association, said, “In its current format there is a complete lack of interaction, which is of utmost importance in case of a training session. There is no room for doubt-solving…”

Accepting the problems of technical issues, Deputy Director of the SCERT, Vikas Garad, said, “The technology service provider is working on the security patches which is why the system was closed for some time on Thursday. We have prepared a forum on the system to guide teachers and also resolve doubts if any.”