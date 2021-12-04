Given nod to three MSHRC appointments, including of chairperson, govt tells HC

THE STATE government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had approved and signed the appointment of chairperson and two members, including a judicial member and human rights expert member, to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) and had sent the same to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his approval.

The government counsel said it hoped that the Governor would ratify the appointments before December 10, which is observed as Human Rights Day.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Vaishnavi Gholave through counsels Vinod Sangvikar and Yashodeep Deshmukh, seeking directions to fill up all vacant posts at the MSHRC in a “time-bound manner” and appointment of chairperson and other important members of the commission on an urgent basis.

According to an RTI reply received by the petitioner on May 28, of 51 sanctioned posts for the staff, only 26 were filled. The petition added that “shockingly”, the chairperson’s position had not been filled up for three years.

The reply also revealed that of the five major posts in the commission, four, including that of the chairperson, judicial member, expert member and inspector general of police, were lying vacant, noting that only the secretary of the commission was appointed.

On Friday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, along with assistant government pleader Nisha Mehra, told the bench that the Chief Minister has signed and approved the appointments of three persons including the chairperson and that the Governor’s sanction is awaited, the bench appreciated the efforts taken by the state to fill up MSHRC posts.