Give proof of health department exam paper leak, will probe: Tope

HEALTH MINISTER Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that if the BJP-led opposition gives proof of malpractices and paper leak in the Group C and Group D examinations of the health department, then he would get the matter examined by a retired chief secretary. He also said that if a re-examination is to be held for the same recruitment, then the government would not charge any exam fees.

Tope was replying to a question in the legislative council about malpractices and paper leak in the recently held examinations. The recruitment was necessary to fill a number of vacant posts in health department to tackle Covid and more than 8 lakh candidates had registered. The leaked paper was traced to Ambejogai in Beed.

Leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, said the issue has affected lot of aspirants and senior officers who conducted the examinations were arrested.