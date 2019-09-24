Give alternative accommodation to Mahul residents: Bombay High Court to government

STATING THAT “Mahul continues to be a dangerously polluted region”, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the state government to offer alternative accommodation to slum dwellers rehabilitated in Mahul and directed that those who were living in tenements at Mahul be paid Rs 15,000 as rent per month along with security deposit of Rs 45,000, until an alternative arrangement is made.

Advertising

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Bharati Dangre said, “…we direct that no family required to be rehabilitated as a consequence of slum clearance would be shifted to the PAP (project affected persons) colonies in Mahul or Ambapada and those who have been rehabilitated at the said two colonies under the slum rehabilitation schemes would be offered accommodation elsewhere and till alternative accommodation is made available they would be paid Rs 15,000 per month as transit rent with security deposit of Rs 45,000…”

The court said Mahul’s status as a polluted region is apparent from a joint report, prepared by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Central Control Pollution Board (CPCB) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in January 2019, report of NEERI in February 2019 and IIT report of March 2019. The bench added that it is evident that residing in the Eversmile Colony has resulted in PAPs suffering from health problems, including acute respiratory diseases.

Following the Bombay High Court’s 2009 directive – to remove all encroachments near Tansa pipeline – the state government had decided to allot tenements at Mahul, in Chembur, to accommodate the occupants of the structures which were existing as on January 1, 2000.

Advertising

Around 1,000 families, who were moved to Mahul from eastern Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area near Tansa pipeline in 2017, had protested against the relocation and said they had developed health problems within a year of being relocated.

The petitioner had positioned three issues that render the colony at Mahul uninhabitable: first, the proximity of the refineries to the PAP colony resulted in rehabilitated residents to suffer from severe health problems due to exposure to high levels of carcinogenic air pollution; second, the presence of residential premises in close proximity to industrial belts posed a threat to the security of industries and refineries as well as to safety of residents; and third, the petitioners contended that the PAP colony is bereft of hygienic conditions and basic amenities, including schools and medical centres.

The region is nestled amidst two oil refineries and 15 chemical factories. The MPCB requires a buffer zone of at least 800 metres between an industrial unit and a residential area. But here, a narrow road stands as a nominal divider. Residents said not just the air, but the groundwater was also contaminated by chemicals.

The state government had pleaded before the court that the observations of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) should have been restricted to prevalent air pollution in the area at the time of passing the judgment.

It further relied on the report of the NEERI, dated February 2018, which stated that the air pollution in Mahul has reduced and that the PAPs residing at Eversmile Colony will not be adversely affected by air pollution in the region.

However, the bench stated that it is evident from the judgment of the NGT that the presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in Mahul is what makes the air pollution in the region particularly harmful to human health.

The bench also noted the report of independent experts from IIT Bombay appointed by this court, prepared in March 2019, showing that these health problems are still present among Mahul residents.

The bench said, “It is noteworthy that the IIT report, dated March 4, 2019, serves as a contemporary record of the health issues presently faced by PAPs residing in Mahul.”

It further said the IIT report is “self explanatory, and portrays an irrefutable picture of the fate of those persons being compelled to live in Mahul against their will, not merely in terms of their health, but also the domino effect of their poor health on their ability to live a dignified life as self sufficient, productive members of society”.

Bilal Khan, from NGO Ghar Banao Ghar Bachao Andolan, said he was happy with the latest verdict. The NGO had been in constant communication with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation regarding this issue for more than a year. Recently, the NGO had protested moving of over 90 families from Kurar to Mahul after their huts were destroyed due to a wall collapse in Malad.

Ganesh Jadhav, who moved from Kurar village to Mahul towards the end of August, said the rehabilitation forced him to travel for more than two hours for work. “We had no shelter in Malad after our huts were destroyed. The government provided no alternative, so we had to move here,” he said. While Jadhav does not know about the court case, he said he will want to move out of Mahul.

Polio-affected Anita Dhole, who was rehabilitated in Mahul in 2017 after her slum was razed near Tansa pipeline in Vidyavihar, has been camping on a footpath in protest against poor living conditions in Mahul. “Instead of dying there of pollution, several residents decided to live without a house, and on the footpath,” she said. Dhole is one of the petitioners in the case.

Advertising

“We are waiting for the BMC to pay Rs 15,000 rent so that I can live in a proper house,” she said. Since October 28, along with 800 residents, Dhole sat on an indefinite protest in Vidyavihar.