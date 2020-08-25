Give 5% quota to Muslims in education, jobs: Dalwai to Maharashtra govt

Maulana Azad Vichar Manch president Hussain Dalwai. (Source: FB/Hussain Dalwai)

Maulana Azad Vichar Manch president Hussain Dalwai on Monday urged the Maharashtra government to take steps to give five per cent reservation to Muslims in education and jobs.

The former Congress Rajya Sabha member said the Muslim community met all the parameters to qualify for reservation, namely educational, social and economic backwardness. Raising his demand, Dalwai wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.

Dalwai said, “There is unrest among Muslims as the government, while taking proactive steps for Maratha reservation, has ignored their quota rights.”

Dalwai pointed out that the Congress and NCP government in the past had given nod to 16 per cent reservation to Marathas and five per cent reservation to Muslims. The ordinance was issued on July 21, 2014. Unfortunately, the BJP-led government allowed the Muslim quota ordinance to lapse, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.