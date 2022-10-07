Girl’s body found in gunny bag: Police detain two women

Two women were detained on Thursday in connection with the case of a partially decomposed body of a 16-year-old girl being found in a gunny bag at a drain in Chunabhatti on Wednesday morning.

Prime facie probe reveals that the girl was throttled to death by one of the detained women, who suspected the deceased was having an affair with her husband.

The police are questioning the two women.

An officer from Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla (East) said that after the body was found in the drain, they started scanning the CCTV camera footage from surrounding areas. In one of the footage, the police said, two women could be seen arriving in an autorickshaw, throwing

the gunny bag in the drain and leaving.

Following this, the police tracked down the two women. An officer said that based on prima facie investigation, it appears that the girl was

believed to be in a relationship with the husband of one of the women.

“It appears that the woman had warned the girl to stay away from her husband. However, as she felt that the girl was still communicating with her husband, the woman told the girl to meet her to talk about the issue…. when she came, she throttled her.”

The police said they suspect that the second woman detained helped to dispose the girl’s body in the gunny bag after tying her hands and legs. The statement of the auto driver who was seen in the CCTV footage is also being recorded, the officer said.

A senior officer said they are waiting to gather some more evidence before they formally arrest the two women. “The deceased had registered a sexual harassment case against a 59-year-old man… Since the police wanted to record her statement in the case, she had come to the city,” the officer added.