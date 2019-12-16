Girl who murdered musician not 19, but minor aged 17: Police

Police had produced her before the metropolitan magistrate last week and taken her into custody for interrogation.(Representational Image) Police had produced her before the metropolitan magistrate last week and taken her into custody for interrogation.(Representational Image)

THE “ADOPTED” daughter of a musician, who was arrested a week ago for allegedly killing him aided by her 16-year-old boyfriend, is not 19 years old as claimed by police, but a minor aged 17. Police had produced her before the metropolitan magistrate last week and taken her into custody for interrogation. Her 16-year-old boyfriend, on the other hand, was also booked for murder and destruction of evidence, and was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

On Sunday, police informed the court that they had earlier inquired about her parents and relatives, but the girl had refused to divulge any detail. According to police, during further custodial interrogation, the minor girl told them about her brother.

Police said when a constable visited her brother’s home, he told him that the girl had used a false name initially and showed him her birth certificate, issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which showed that she was aged 17 years, four months and 23 days old. The court said since the girl was a minor, she should be produced before the JJB.

The two minors allegedly murdered the musician at his residence on November 26, hacked his body into several parts, stuffed them in three different bags and disposed them of in the Mithi river from two different spots.

The murder came to light when one of the bags was spotted floating in the Arabian Sea at Mahim. Police established the man’s identity by the tailor’s tag on the clothes stuffed along with body parts, and through a picture on his social media profile where he was wearing the same clothes.

Police also found the remaining two bags containing body parts. The minor had told police that the man sexually abused her and, hence, she had decided to kill him. Police, on Saturday, also arrested a third person who helped the duo dispose of the bags.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App