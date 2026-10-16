10-year-old throws toddler from 6th floor, rides cycle afterwards. CCTV reveals horror

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An 18-month-old girl died after she was allegedly pushed into an open duct from the sixth floor of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building by her 10-year-old neighbour in Goregaon (East) on Wednesday night, police said.
The Dindoshi police are investigating the incident, which came to light after CCTV footage from the building was examined.
The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and produced the 10-year-old girl before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which will conduct an inquiry and decide on the further course of action.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm. The toddler was playing in the common passage on the sixth floor of the building, where she lived with her parents. The 10-year-old girl, who lives in a neighbouring flat, was also present in the passage and allegedly pushed the toddler into an open duct, causing her to fall to the ground floor.
When the toddler did not return home after some time, her mother asked her elder son to check where she was playing. The boy stepped out of the flat but could not find his sister on the sixth floor.
He then looked down towards the ground floor and noticed a crowd gathered around his sister, who was lying on the ground. He rushed back to inform his mother, who immediately went downstairs and took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead, a police officer said.
The police were informed, and a team from the Dindoshi police station reached the spot. During an examination of the CCTV footage, the police allegedly found the 10-year-old girl pushing the toddler into the duct, a police officer said.
Police said she was allegedly seen running away from the spot afterwards. She was later seen riding a bicycle in the passage on the same floor, the officer added.
Another police officer alleged that the family members of the 10-year-old girl switched off the CCTV cameras in an attempt to conceal the incident. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.
“An accidental death report has been registered, and we are examining all aspects of the incident. The girl was produced before the CWC,” said Mahendra Shinde, senior inspector of the Dindoshi police station.