10-year-old throws toddler from 6th floor, rides cycle afterwards. CCTV reveals horror

An 18-month-old girl died after she was allegedly pushed into an open duct from the sixth floor of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building by her 10-year-old neighbour in Goregaon (East) on Wednesday night, police said.

The Dindoshi police are investigating the incident, which came to light after CCTV footage from the building was examined.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and produced the 10-year-old girl before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which will conduct an inquiry and decide on the further course of action.

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm. The toddler was playing in the common passage on the sixth floor of the building, where she lived with her parents. The 10-year-old girl, who lives in a neighbouring flat, was also present in the passage and allegedly pushed the toddler into an open duct, causing her to fall to the ground floor.