Girl stabbed to death by four persons, 1 held

An 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by four persons in Deonar on Friday evening. While one alleged accused was arrested by the Deonar police, they are on the lookout for the others.

Ravindra Adane, senior inspector of Deonar police, said the girl was identified as Fauziya Khan and worked as a caterer. The incident took place around 4pm outside her residence in the Zakir Hussain Nagar area of Deonar, he added.

“The girl had returned from work when the accused stabbed her to death and fled the spot,” Adane said. The girl was rushed to the local hospital where she was declared dead. The police registered a murder case and started looking for the accused.

Adane said the arrested accused was identified as Sayyad Nazar Ali alias Sahil (20) and he was being questioned on the incident. The police said Ali and Khan were known to each other and were good friends. “We will get some clarity on the motive once we question the accused,” Adane added.