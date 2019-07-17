Girl ‘molested’ in Virar society: Residents set to be booked for assault of accused guard

A DAY after a 22-year-old security guard was stripped and assaulted by the residents of a society in Virar West for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl, the police are in the process of registering an FIR against the residents.

The guard, who was discharged from a private hospital on Tuesday evening, has been accused of molesting the girl when she was returning from her tuition classes on Sunday. “While the girl’s mother approached the police, the society residents beat him with shoes, slippers and bats. They also stripped and paraded him. We rescued him and took him to a private hospital,” said a police officer.

A senior inspector said: “He has broken limbs and injuries around his eyes and skull. However, once the doctors gave him a fitness certificate, we brought him to the police station and took his statement. The process of registering an FIR against the society residents, who assaulted him, is underway.”

The guard, hailing from Bihar, had moved to Virar a couple of years ago and had no immediate family here, the police said. “In the beginning, he used to stay with his cousin. Then he started working as a security guard and used to live on the society premises,” an officer said.

The girl’s mother had alleged that the man followed her daughter to their house and touched her inappropriately on the stairs.

“We are trying to get all the CCTV camera footage from the area to find out how long he was missing from duty and why he followed the girl. He has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. But the residents should not have taken the matter in their own hands,” the officer said.

“By the time we rescued him, he was unconscious. We are investigating all angles,” a senior officer said.