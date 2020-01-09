Girl ‘molested’ by DIG missing: Mumbai Police yet to track down 17-yr-old, brother alleges threat by constable 

The police had registered an FIR against the DIG in December. The police had registered an FIR against the DIG in December.

A DAY after a 17-year-old girl went missing from her Navi Mumbai residence after leaving behind a letter in which she blamed a DIG for driving her to commit suicide, the police said they were not able to track her down.

The DIG had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at her birthday party last year.

The girl’s brother alleged that the DIG had been exerting pressure on the family to withdraw the case and also got a police constable to threaten his father in court on Monday. The police had registered an FIR against the DIG in December. Earlier this week, the DIG, who had been on the run, filed an anticipatory bail application before the sessions court. “While police have been searching for her since Monday night, they have not been able to find her. In the letter, she blamed the DIG for pressurising the family to not pursue the case against him,” said the brother.

On a police constable threatening his father to drop the case, he further said, “I also have a photograph of the police constable outside the courtroom. What was he doing there? He told my father to be careful about what he says in the court,” the girl’s brother alleged.

When contacted, the constable, who once served in a junior post to the DIG, said he had nothing to do with the case and had gone to the court to meet a lawyer friend.

While the girl’s father was friends with the DIG, he told the police that the latter attended the birthday party uninvited. There, the accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately.

The Navi Mumbai police, however, did not register an FIR for nearly six months and eventually booked the DIG after the Police Commissioner intervened.

