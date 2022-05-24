Girl missing after being roughed up by kin, two held

MUMBAI POLICE is searching for a 13-year-old tribal girl from Madh, Malad (west), who went missing in April. The police arrested her uncle and aunt after the investigation revealed that they beat her till she became unconscious and later took her to a doctor. Police suspect that the girl may be dead and are making all efforts to trace her.

The girl and her 15-year-old brother used to live with their uncle Sandesh Hadal and aunt Jyoti for the past three years after their parents got separated. The family lived in Masterwadi, a slum pocket in Madh, Malad (west). The girl’s mother stays in Goregaon, and the father stays in Vasai.

Police said that on April 19, the uncle-aunt duo had allegedly beaten up the girl over a petty issue, and she fell unconscious. They took her to a doctor in a semi-conscious state around 10 pm that night who asked them to admit her to a hospital.

The following day, they approached the Malwani police station and complained that the girl left for her school in Goregaon and had not returned home.

“For 15 days they misled us, and we did not suspect they were lying. They even threatened the 15-year-old brother to keep quiet. However, the brother finally broke down and told us that his sister was beaten up till she lost consciousness. The uncle-aunt never told us about the beating. We inquired with the doctor, who confirmed they had brought the girl to them,” said a police officer.

The doctor also told the police that two days later he had bumped into Hadal and enquired about the girl to which he said that he gave her saline and she is doing well.

After it emerged that the duo had not revealed the beating incident in their complaint to the police, the accused were arrested on May 18. On May 22, they were sent to judicial custody.

The police also checked in the quicksand behind their residence twice on the suspicion that may have dumped the girl’s body there but haven’t found anything.