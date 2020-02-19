Girl falls into open drain in Mumbai, rescue operations on

“A passing motorcyclist saw the girl fall into the nullah. There are about four-feet tall grills on both sides of the drain. An accidental fall into the nullah appears tough,” a police officer said. (Representational Image) “A passing motorcyclist saw the girl fall into the nullah. There are about four-feet tall grills on both sides of the drain. An accidental fall into the nullah appears tough,” a police officer said. (Representational Image)

A teenage girl fell into an open drain at Adarsh Nagar in Oshiwara area of Mumbai suburbs on Tuesday night. After a passerby informed fire brigade about the incident, police, K-west ward officials and Mumbai fire brigade were pressed into search and rescue operation.

”The incident took place around 7.43 pm near Mega Mall in Adarsh Nagar in Oshiwara,” said a disaster management official. “A passing motorcyclist saw the girl fall into the nullah. There are about four-feet tall grills on both sides of the drain. An accidental fall into the nullah appears tough,” a police officer said.

Civic officials said as there was a high tide, water might have entered the nullah. Search operations were on at the time of this report going to press and the girl’s identity was yet to be established.

“A girl of the same age had not returned to her home at Bhagat Singh Nagar slums in Goregaon west. Her parents have also rushed to the site to check if she was the one who had fallen in the drain,” the officer added.

