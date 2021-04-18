Girl dies by suicide in Bhiwandi

The officer said that the girl resided with her mother and brother in Bhiwandi. An accidental death report was filed by the police.

A 15-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Bhiwandi town on Saturday after her mother shouted at her for playing games on her mobile phone.

Bhoiwada police inspector S Indulkar said, “Currently the family is in mourning, so we have not questioned them in detail.”

The officer said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

“The girl, a Class 10 student, was playing a game on her mobile phone and watching TV at home. When her mother saw this, she scolded her and asked her to study instead,” an official of Bhoiwada police station said. “Upset over this, the girl went to another room and hanged herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan.”

The officer said that the girl resided with her mother and brother in Bhiwandi. An accidental death report was filed by the police.