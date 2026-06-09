Congress, Sena (UBT) seek Girish Mahajan’s removal over Operation Blue Star remarks

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday demanded the removal of Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan from the state Cabinet over his remarks on Operation Blue Star, accusing the BJP leader of undermining the armed forces and questioning a military operation carried out to preserve the country’s unity.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal sought clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on whether they endorsed Mahajan’s stand. “If the BJP leadership does not agree with Girish Mahajan’s stand, it should publicly condemn his remarks and apologise to the nation and the armed forces. Otherwise, his comments will be seen as reflecting the party’s position,” Sapkal said.

“Questioning Operation Blue Star amounts to questioning India’s fight against terrorism and undermining the sacrifices made to protect the country’s unity and integrity,” he added.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar defended former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s decision to order the operation. “Had that decision not been taken during Indiraji’s tenure, perhaps India would have been divided into two parts and the concept of an undivided India would not have remained,” Wadettiwar said.

He said the decision must be viewed in the context of the circumstances prevailing in the country at the time.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also demanded Mahajan’s removal from both the Cabinet and the BJP.

“Should Operation Sindoor be termed as a black day?” Raut asked. “You are a traitor if you consider it (Operation Blue Star) a black day for an act undertaken to maintain the integrity and protection of the country for which a prime minister (Indira Gandhi) sacrificed life, waged a battle, and defeated terrorism to ensure that Punjab stays in the country,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant accused the BJP of adopting a double standard on the issue for political reasons. “The then prime minister Indira Gandhi and Army chief General Arunkumar Vaidya had laid down their lives for the country. The BJP is acting against national interests and the interests of Maharashtra,” he said.

The controversy erupted after Mahajan, a senior BJP leader and minister in the Maharashtra government, described Operation Blue Star as a “black day” while addressing a gathering at the headquarters of Damdami Taksal in Amritsar district on Saturday during a commemoration of the operation’s anniversary.

“For us, Operation Blue Star is a black day. Our brothers and sisters were martyred and killed,” Mahajan said.

Terming Operation Blue Star a “military attack” on the Sikh community’s holiest shrine, he alleged that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had forcibly sent the Army into Punjab and inside the Golden Temple complex.

Story continues below this ad

“It was a military attack on our holy shrine. Indiraji forcibly sent them (Army) to Punjab and into our sacred place,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali’s invasion of the Golden Temple, Mahajan said the 1984 operation had caused deep pain to the Sikh community.

“Such a major tragedy took place. I would not call it an accident, but a deliberate act in which so many of our brothers and sisters were killed. Even after that, nobody was punished,” he said.

Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Army between June 1 and 10, 1984, to flush out Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and armed militants from the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Story continues below this ad

Former Army chief General A S Vaidya, who oversaw the operation, and Indira Gandhi were later assassinated.