Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Girgaum Chowpatty fire: Are you planning to take action against organisers, Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt

The Bombay High Court was hearing a petition against the organisers and contractors of the ‘Make in India’ function held at Girgaum Chowpatty in 2016, where a fire had gutted the stage and damaged a section of the beach.

| Mumbai | Published: August 2, 2018 2:22:29 am
Girgaum Chowpatty fire: Are you planning to take action against organisers, Bombay High Court asks state govt Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the state government if it plans to take action against the organisers and contractors of the ‘Make in India’ function held at Girgaum Chowpatty in 2016, where a fire had gutted the stage and damaged a section of the beach.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Adarsh Chowpatty Pragati Mandal, an organisation of stall owners who operate on a section of the beach.

The petitioners were seeking directions against the municipal corporation regarding renewal of the association’s licence. The state government in February this year filed a report in court, confirming that the beach was facing soil erosion.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla said it wanted to know if the government proposes to initiate action against the organisers and contractor of the programme.

