Girgaum Chowpatty facelift: ‘Speaking Trees’, installations of squirrel & Barasinghas

The BMC has planned several projects which are set to give Girgaon Chowpatty a makeover.

The plan includes installing an 8-feet sculpture of a squirrel, which is the state animal of Maharashtra, metallic art structures of four Barasinghas and ‘Speaking Trees’, where moving images will be projected on trees as part of a light and sound show.

The plan also includes setting up a ‘Glow Garden’, which will see installation of illuminated tetra pods as well as transparent resin and fibreglass glow birds at Lokmanya Tilak Udyan in Girgaon Chowpatty.

Explaining the concept of ‘Speaking Trees’, a BMC official said that by projecting moving images on trees, the idea is to make the trees seem like “they are themselves speaking”.

As part of the light and sound show, moving images will be projected on trees along Lokmanya Tilak Udyan. The glass railings will be lit up with LED strip lights.

According to BMC officials, work on the ‘Glow Garden’ is expected to be completed by the end of March this year.

The exact location of the sculptures of squirrel and Barasinghas has not been finalised. As part of the project, decorative trees will be installed at prominent spaces and footpaths across the D ward.

The ‘Glow Garden’ will have installations of deer, peacocks, glow lamps, squirrels, butterflies as well as fibreglass glow birds.