scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Girgaum Chowpatty facelift: ‘Speaking Trees’, installations of squirrel & Barasinghas

The plan also includes setting up a ‘Glow Garden’, which will see installation of illuminated tetra pods as well as transparent resin and fibreglass glow birds at Lokmanya Tilak Udyan in Girgaon Chowpatty.

Explaining the concept of 'Speaking Trees', a BMC official said that by projecting moving images on trees, the idea is to make the trees seem like “they are themselves speaking”. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Girgaum Chowpatty facelift: ‘Speaking Trees’, installations of squirrel & Barasinghas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The BMC has planned several projects which are set to give Girgaon Chowpatty a makeover.

The plan includes installing an 8-feet sculpture of a squirrel, which is the state animal of Maharashtra, metallic art structures of four Barasinghas and ‘Speaking Trees’, where moving images will be projected on trees as part of a light and sound show.

The plan also includes setting up a ‘Glow Garden’, which will see installation of illuminated tetra pods as well as transparent resin and fibreglass glow birds at Lokmanya Tilak Udyan in Girgaon Chowpatty.

Explaining the concept of ‘Speaking Trees’, a BMC official said that by projecting moving images on trees, the idea is to make the trees seem like “they are themselves speaking”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...

As part of the light and sound show, moving images will be projected on trees along Lokmanya Tilak Udyan. The glass railings will be lit up with LED strip lights.

According to BMC officials, work on the ‘Glow Garden’ is expected to be completed by the end of March this year.

The exact location of the sculptures of squirrel and Barasinghas has not been finalised. As part of the project, decorative trees will be installed at prominent spaces and footpaths across the D ward.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The ‘Glow Garden’ will have installations of deer, peacocks, glow lamps, squirrels, butterflies as well as fibreglass glow birds.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 00:43 IST
Next Story

BMC begins work to improve footpaths and visibility of heritage buildings in Fort

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close