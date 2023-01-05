scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

After skipping meet, Ghole says Aaditya still my leader

Despite Ghole's denial, sources in the Sena said he is unhappy over a particular leader from Yuva Sena, whom Aaditya has given all organisational responsibilities to.

After skipping meet, Ghole says Aaditya still my leader
Former Shiv Sena corporator in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Ameya Ghole, on Wednesday denied that he has differences with Sena MLA and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, and said he was absent from the Yuva Sena meeting on Tuesday due to personal reasons.

“I am very much with Aadityaji. I have not left the party. I already had a prior personal programme which I could not miss and therefore I did not attend the Yuva Sena meeting,” said Ghole.

He said reports of him having developed differences with Aaditya are not true and he still considers the latter as his leader. Ghole, the treasurer of Yuva Sena, did not attend the meeting despite being invited, leading to speculations of him switching over to Chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

Despite Ghole’s denial, sources in the Sena said he is unhappy over a particular leader from Yuva Sena, whom Aaditya has given all organisational responsibilities to.

More from Mumbai

“If one person is going to handle organisational affairs from Delhi for wards in Mumbai, then what’s the use of others? It is leading to discontent within office-bearers of the Yuva Sena,” said a party functionary.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 04:01 IST
