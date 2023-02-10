Ghaziabad gang busted for cyber fraud, 6 arrested

WITH THE arrest of six persons on Monday, the cyber police said on Friday said that it has busted a gang from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh that allegedly made fraudulent phone calls to people and duped them on the pretext of renewing their insurance policies.

The police said some of the accused had worked in call centres affiliated to insurance companies and managed to secure the data of policy-holders. The six were arrested in connection to a case where a Dahisar-based man lost Rs 44 lakh.

“Between 2016 and 2020, the accused posed as insurance agents and sold eight policies to a Dahisar-based person. A few years later, when the man asked them to return the insurance money, he was duped again and the gang collected Rs 44 lakh from him in total,” said a police officer.

After realising he had been duped, the man approached the Dahisar cyber police where an FIR was registered in 2022.

During investigation, the police found that the money had been transferred by the accused to nearly 20 bank accounts. Later, the money was withdrawn from ATMs.

Tracing the accused to Ghaziabad, the six were arrested on Monday. DCP (Cyber) Balsingh Rajput said, “Of the six accused, some had worked for call centres affiliated to genuine insurance companies. One of them was still working in such a company.”

“The gang would provide data, including cellphone numbers, of policy-holders, who would be called by the accused posing as insurance agents. The accused would promise high rate of returns on the policy and taken money from them.”

Rajput said, “We are studying their bank accounts to find out from which other accounts money was transferred to them. Following this, we will notify the concerned police stations.”