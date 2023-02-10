scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Ghaziabad gang busted for cyber fraud, 6 arrested

The police said some of the accused had worked in call centres affiliated to insurance companies and managed to secure the data of policy-holders. The six were arrested in connection to a case where a Dahisar-based man lost Rs 44 lakh.

During investigation, the police found that the money had been transferred by the accused to nearly 20 bank accounts. Later, the money was withdrawn from ATMs. (Express Photo)

WITH THE arrest of six persons on Monday, the cyber police said on Friday said that it has busted a gang from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh that allegedly made fraudulent phone calls to people and duped them on the pretext of renewing their insurance policies.

The police said some of the accused had worked in call centres affiliated to insurance companies and managed to secure the data of policy-holders. The six were arrested in connection to a case where a Dahisar-based man lost Rs 44 lakh.

“Between 2016 and 2020, the accused posed as insurance agents and sold eight policies to a Dahisar-based person. A few years later, when the man asked them to return the insurance money, he was duped again and the gang collected Rs 44 lakh from him in total,” said a police officer.

After realising he had been duped, the man approached the Dahisar cyber police where an FIR was registered in 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...

During investigation, the police found that the money had been transferred by the accused to nearly 20 bank accounts. Later, the money was withdrawn from ATMs.

Tracing the accused to Ghaziabad, the six were arrested on Monday. DCP (Cyber) Balsingh Rajput said, “Of the six accused, some had worked for call centres affiliated to genuine insurance companies. One of them was still working in such a company.”

“The gang would provide data, including cellphone numbers, of policy-holders, who would be called by the accused posing as insurance agents. The accused would promise high rate of returns on the policy and taken money from them.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Rajput said, “We are studying their bank accounts to find out from which other accounts money was transferred to them. Following this, we will notify the concerned police stations.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 01:55 IST
Next Story

Excise policy case: Pvt firm director held, sent to 4-day ED custody

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close