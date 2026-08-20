Ghatkopar woman had accused in-laws of domestic violence; she returned from Dubai alone, then was killed

All the accused had been looking for an opportunity to get rid of Sapna. (Express photo)

Dhanlaxmi Ghanji, the 65-year-old woman accused of murdering her 35-year-old daughter-in-law Sapna with the help of their maid, had allegedly hatched the plan when she found out that she was returning from Dubai to India without her husband.

Dhanlaxmi, police said, had not been able to get over the fact that Sapna had filed a domestic violence complaint against the in-laws and often suspected her of having an extramarital affair and consuming alcohol.

Sapna was allegedly murdered at her Ghatkopar residence on Sunday at the behest of her mother-in-law, who paid Rs 3 lakh to a former maid and her family to carry out the crime. A total of five persons have been arrested.