Ghatkopar plane crash: Her jewellery was stolen in hospital, says co-pilot’s husband

On June 28, four passengers including the pilots died after the plane crashed in Ghatkopar. (Express File Photo) On June 28, four passengers including the pilots died after the plane crashed in Ghatkopar. (Express File Photo)

The husband of Maria Zuberi, the co-pilot who died when a chartered plane crashed in Ghatkopar on June 28, on Tuesday approached the Ghatkopar police alleging that her jewellery was stolen by staffers at Rajawadi hospital where her body was brought from the crash site. Zuberi, along with three others on board the Beechcraft King C90 aircraft died when the plane crashed at the site of an under-construction building in Ghatkopar. A passerby was also killed in the mishap. Pilot Pardeep Rajput, Assistant Maintenance Engineer Surabhi Gupta, Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Manish Pandey and a pedestrian, Govind Dube, died in the crash.

Zuberi’s family had registered a complaint with the Ghatkopar police against UY Aviation alleging that the flight was allowed to take off despite poor weather conditions. Her husband Prabhat Kathuria alleged that Zuberi’s bangle, which she wore on the right hand, a bracelet on the left hand, earrings and a pendant were missing when her body was handed over to the family. “Back then, we were in shock over her death. But it is unfair that her jewellery was taken by someone who I believe works in the hospital or mortuary,” Kathuria alleged.

He had identified his wife from the ring she was wearing. While the ring was handed over to the family, they claim a second ring was missing. Zuberi, aged 47, an Allahabad native, had moved to Mumbai in 2000 after becoming a pilot. She is survived by her 15-year-old daughter who studies in class IX.

On Wednesday, MP Kirit Somaiya, along with Zuberi’s husband met Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu to demand a detailed probe in the case. “The minister has assured a fair investigation and action,” Somaiya said. An official from Ghatkopar police station said that Kathuria has submitted a letter to the police station. The probe into his allegation is yet to begin.

