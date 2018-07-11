Ghatkopar plane crash: Co-pilot’s kin file complaint, say plane was unfit to fly

On June 28, four passengers including the pilots died after the plane crashed in Ghatkopar. (Express File Photo) On June 28, four passengers including the pilots died after the plane crashed in Ghatkopar. (Express File Photo)

ALMOST two weeks after a 12-seater plane King Air C90 crashed in Ghatkopar claiming five lives, including that of a man on the ground, the family of co-pilot Marya Zuberi, who was among the dead, has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against concerned officials alleging they were directly or indirectly responsible for the crash. Zuberi’s family has demanded an independent inquiry into the crash by a third party such as the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The family lodged a complaint with the Ghatkopar police on Tuesday evening. Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Kumar said the police had not registered an FIR till Tuesday evening. “We received a complaint application on Tuesday evening. Besides, our investigation is in progress and we are awaiting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) report,” he said.

On June 28, four passengers including the pilots died after the plane crashed at the site of an under-construction building in Ghatkopar in Mumbai. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) began investigating the incident, and a preliminary report is expected by next week. The VT-UPZ, which was bought by UY Avaition from a Pune-based aircraft manufacturer in 2016, was taking a test flight when it crashed.

Prabhat Kathuria, husband of Marya, wants the police to register an FIR against UY Aviation, its maintenance agency Indamer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) whose “illegal activities” he said led to the crash. While Kathuria has questioned the DGCA and AAI for allowing the aircraft to fly, he demanded a probe into BMC on allowing high-rise buildings to come up in Ghatkopar, close to the airport.

“My wife Maria was a responsible and a highly experienced pilot. While my wife had warned the agency against taking the test flight when the weather was not suitable, she was forced to take the flight. My wife had told me on many occasions that UY Aviation used to put pressure on their engineers and pilots to hasten the process of getting approval for the flight by disregarding prescribed test procedures. It is due to the collusive corruption and illegal acts violating safety norms that the aircraft crashed,” Prabhat said.

Marya’s family raised questions on the aircraft’s age (22 years) and how it had met with an accident earlier. “The aircraft was not better than a junk aircraft, which was used by non-paid trainee engineers for training and learning aircraft maintenance. It is most likely that the said aircraft had been fiddled around innumerable times by such non-paid trainee engineers,” Prabhat said.

“Before the flight took off, we saw pictures of the commander pilot Rajput breaking a coconut in front of the aircraft to offer prayers. Instead of these acts, they must have been more scientific in approach and diligent with using the aircraft. If they refuse to take our FIR, we will approach the court,” Shabnam Hashmi, an aunt of Marya said.

The family has questioned if the plane had “malfunctioning parts…”. The family held a condolence meeting for Marya at ISKCON temple in Juhu. According to Rajiv Gupta, CEO, Indamer, “If the aircraft was not airworthy, Marya herself would not have flown the plane. Both DGCA and AAI had approved of the test flight.” Prakash Mirpuri, spokesperson, UY Aviation, said, “The AAIB is currently investigating the matter and it would be inappropriate and premature to elaborate or speculate at this time.”

