Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road: Flyover likely to be thrown open to public mid-August

Officials from BMC's bridges department said that the overall project is almost over and only petty works, including asphalting and painting of some stretches, remains. (File)

After a three-year delay, the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road flyover is likely to be thrown open to the public by mid-August.

Work on one of the crucial flyovers, which will help ease commute between the Eastern Express Highway and Navi Mumbai, is currently 97 per cent complete, BMC officials said.

Officials from BMC’s bridges department said that the overall project is almost over and only petty works, including asphalting and painting of some stretches, remains.

“We are hopeful that the remaining works will be completed by mid-August,” said Satish Thosar, Chief Engineer (in charge), bridges department.

The construction work for the 2.1-km flyover began in 2016 and the original deadline for the project was January 2019.

Last February, a proposal of cost escalation and deadline extension for the project was cleared by the BMC Standing Committee. The cost of the project has increased to Rs 713 crore from the initial Rs 576 crore. The BMC has also imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh on the contractor for delay.

Officials said the delay has been caused mainly due to construction of an additional arm for Deonar dumping ground.

“The arm for Deonar dumping ground is ready and will help garbage vans to reach the site seamlessly. The entire flyover will provide much relief to motorists,” said another official from BMC.

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over the naming of the flyover. Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the flyover be named after Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

This had led BJP to point out that last December, BJP MP Manoj Kotak had written to the BMC seeking that the flyover be named after Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.