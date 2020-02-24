Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover: BMC imposes Rs 40 lakh fine on contractor for missing deadline

Last week, the proposal to extend the deadline and cost escalation came up for approval at the Standing Committee meeting. Last week, the proposal to extend the deadline and cost escalation came up for approval at the Standing Committee meeting.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has imposed a penalty of Rs 40 lakh on the contractor of the multi-crore Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover project for missing the deadline of extension work. “The BMC had awarded the contract in 2017 and the original deadline was July 3, 2019, which the contractor missed,” a bridge department official said.

After imposing the penalty, the BMC has set a new deadline of May 31. The cost too has escalated because of the delay, from Rs 513 crore to Rs 579 crore. “We have issued a showcause notice to the contractor, JMC Projects (India) Pvt Ltd, for the delay and sought an explanation,” the official said.

Last week, the proposal to extend the deadline and cost escalation came up for approval at the Standing Committee meeting. BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde had objected to the proposal, alleging that the BMC proposed to give more money to the contractor, which had completed only 60 per cent of the work. “BMC engineers say the cost has escalated because of additional work. But the original work has seen very poor progress and only 60 per cent of it has been completed. The BMC should take action against the contractor,” Shinde said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.