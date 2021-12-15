Ghatkopar-Mahul road corridor and Amar Mahal junction deadliest for motorists

The 1.3-km Ghatkopar-Mahul corridor saw the highest density of road accidents among 15 high risk corridors, while the Amar Mahal junction in Tilak nagar, Ghatkopar (east), saw the highest number of road accidents among 15 high risk junctions in Mumbai, according to a report on road safety, released on Tuesday by the Mumbai Traffic Police in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

According to the three-year study of road accidents from 2018 to 2020, 15 high risk corridors in Mumbai have been identified in which 500 accidents were reported on the western express highway (WEH), which is 25.33-km-long, followed by 298 accidents on the eastern express highway (EEH), 23.55-km-long and 193 accidents on the 21-km-long LBS road.

However, when the density of accidents is calculated based on the length of the road, the 1.3-km-long Ghatkopar-Mahul Road is the deadliest with 65 accidents followed by a kilometre-long Ghatkopar flyover with 35 accidents and 38 accidents on the 1.3-km-long Asha Nagar Road in Kandivali (east).

Rajvardhan Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police, traffic, said, “We have visited the high-risk corridors and high-risk junctions along with MCGM officials and are planning to take appropriate measures to curb road accidents at these spots.”