Ghatkopar: Four injured as lift collapses

Four sustained minor injuries after a lift collapsed in a seven-storeyed building at Ghatkopar (East) Monday night. The lift that was on its way down collapsed from the fourth floor after the wire snapped, said police. Of the four women who sustained injuries, two were discharged by Rajawadi Hospital after first aid. The Pant Nagar police are checking if the incident occurred due to negligence on anyone’s part.

Senior Inspector of Pant Nagar police station Rohini Kale said the incident took place at Shanti Sagar society in Ramabai Nagar, Ghatkopar. “The lift that had been occupied by four women was on its way down when it collapsed from the fourth floor. None of the women sustained major injuries. We are checking if there was negligence on the part of anyone that led to the incident,” Kale said.

The four who sustained injuries have been identified as Rupali Gaikar (23), Sunita Ingle (28), Komal Dalvi (18) and Vinayak Dalvi (43).

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App