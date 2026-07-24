Changing Cities | How a cable-stayed bridge across bullet train and railway line in Ghatkopar is set to ease traffic

Being developed jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), the cable-stayed bridge is set to play a key role in decongesting. (File Photo/ Representational)

In what seeks to ease traffic along the congested eastern suburbs, work is afoot on a new cable-stayed bridge in Ghatkopar which will bridge vehicular movement in the area’s eastern and the western portions and intersect with the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) marg. Being developed jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), the cable-stayed bridge is set to play a key role in decongesting not only the LBS marg but also the crucial Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR) and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR).

About the project

For over four decades, the rail-over-bridge in Ghatkopar served as a crucial link for commuters traveling from the direction of LBS Marg towards the Eastern Express highway. However, that link was shut for vehicular movement after a safety audit in 2018 deemed the structure unsafe.