Changing Cities | How a cable-stayed bridge across bullet train and railway line in Ghatkopar is set to ease traffic
One of the first cable-stayed bridges of the eastern suburbs, the structure will pass over the railway tracks while also crossing over the Line 4 of the Metro Rail project and the underground bullet train line.
Being developed jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), the cable-stayed bridge is set to play a key role in decongesting. (File Photo/ Representational)
In what seeks to ease traffic along the congested eastern suburbs, work is afoot on a new cable-stayed bridge in Ghatkopar which will bridge vehicular movement in the area’s eastern and the western portions and intersect with the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) marg. Being developed jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), the cable-stayed bridge is set to play a key role in decongesting not only the LBS marg but also the crucial Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR) and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR).
About the project
For over four decades, the rail-over-bridge in Ghatkopar served as a crucial link for commuters traveling from the direction of LBS Marg towards the Eastern Express highway. However, that link was shut for vehicular movement after a safety audit in 2018 deemed the structure unsafe.
In the absence of the link, motorists are left traversing this route through the congested JVLR and AGLR routes, where traffic crawls during the peak hours.
In a bid to provide seamless connectivity, the BMC and MRIDC took up the cudgels to construct a new cable-stayed-bridge in place of the old ROB structure.
One of the first cable-stayed bridges of the eastern suburbs, the structure will pass over the railway tracks while also crossing over the Line 4 of the Metro Rail project and the underground bullet train line. While the portion over the railway tracks will be made in cable-stayed design, the portion across the High-speed rail alignment and LBS marg is set to come up in bowstring steel spans.
To aid pedestrians, the bridge is pegged to consist of footpaths all along.
Specifications of the bridge
The bridge commences from the Golibar road junction and lands at the Eastern Express Highway.
Story continues below this ad
Length of the cable stayed portion over railway line – 108 m
Length of the bow string steel span across bullet train alignment – 92 m
Length of span proposed over LBS marg – 90 m
Below the ROB, the authorities have envisioned service roads.
Cost – Rs. 350 crore
Timeline – 2027
Administration speaks
“The bridge will significantly reduce traffic time in the eastern suburbs. For the convenience of commuters, the project is being executed phase wise. After completing work on the right-hand side of the project, traffic will be diverted here following which work on the other arm will be taken up,” said an official from MRIDC.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More