Ghatkopar businessman’s death: Stringent sections added against minor for driving car, causing accident

The Mumbai police on Monday added the section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case against a 17-year-old boy who rammed his four-wheeler on a bike on February 5 which led to the death of 33-year-old Ghatkopar businessman Dhrumil Patel on Sunday. He was fighting for his life in the hospital for the past 10 days. The police had earlier arrested the boy’s father for allowing a minor to drive a four-wheeler.

Patel’s wife Minal (32), who also sustained injuries in the accident, is currently in a hospital recovering from her injuries. The police on Monday produced the minor before a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after stringent sections were added following Dhrumil’s death on Sunday.