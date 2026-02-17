Ghatkopar businessman’s death: Stringent sections added against minor for driving car, causing accident

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mumbai police on Monday added the section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case against a 17-year-old boy who rammed his four-wheeler on a bike on February 5 which led to the death of 33-year-old Ghatkopar businessman Dhrumil Patel on Sunday. He was fighting for his life in the hospital for the past 10 days. The police had earlier arrested the boy’s father for allowing a minor to drive a four-wheeler.
Patel’s wife Minal (32), who also sustained injuries in the accident, is currently in a hospital recovering from her injuries. The police on Monday produced the minor before a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after stringent sections were added following Dhrumil’s death on Sunday.
An officer said while they had arrested the boy’s father after the accident, they had produced the minor before the JJB last week where he was given a provisional bail as he was to appear for his HSC exams. Sources said that after adding the stringent section, the boy was produced before the JJB again on Monday. Ruben Mascarenhas, who is representing the victim’s family, said that the police should put in an application seeking that the minor be tried as an adult.
“There were previous videos on Instagram where he is seen doing stunts which have mysteriously disappeared. The police should make an application before the JJB seeking permission to try him as an adult,” Mascarenhas said.
The incident had taken place near Somaiya College on February 5 around 11.15 pm when the couple after closing their shop in Parel were returning home when a car coming from the opposite side rammed them. The couple was admitted to the hospital where the man succumbed to the injuries.
