‘May again indulge in stunts’: Bombay HC refuses to release 17-year-old in Ghatkopar crash

A High Court bench observed that the applicant had attained majority and may again indulge in a “stunt act with his friends. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court last week upheld a Sessions Court order cancelling the bail granted by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to a then 17-year-old boy in the Ghatkopar crash case, saying that the 17-year-old may again indulge in stunts if he’s released on bail. The boy was allegedly driving an SUV when he rammed into a bike, killing 33-year-old Ghatkopar businessman Dhrumil Patel and injuring his wife earlier this year.

A single-judge bench of Justice Shivkumar G Dige observed that the applicant had attained majority and may again indulge in a “stunt act with his friends, causing danger to others” if released on bail. The HC, on September 9, rejected the criminal revision application filed by the juvenile accused against the Sessions Court order.