scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Ghatkopar building blaze claims one

The fire erupted inside the common meter box of Vishwash Building at 2.08 pm. The seven-storeyed building, located near the Ghatkopar station, has a restaurant on the ground floor and several offices on the floors above. A hospital is located behind the building.

Vishwash Building after the fire. Express

ONE PERSON was killed and 12 others sustained injuries, including four policemen, in a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Ghatkopar.

The fire erupted inside the common meter box of Vishwash Building at 2.08 pm. The seven-storeyed building, located near the Ghatkopar station, has a restaurant on the ground floor and several offices on the floors above. A hospital is located behind the building.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade deployed five fire engines and four jumbo tankers for firefighting operations. The flames were doused at 4.05 pm.

“The fire didn’t spread… It was mainly due to the smoke that people suffered. The fire originated inside the common meter room on the ground floor, and as there were combustible materials like unused clothes and furniture in the room, the flames and smoke intensified and spread to the nearby buildings,” said Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO). “The fire might have occurred due to a shock circuit as witnesses noticed sparks from the room.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

Sanjay Sonawane, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, under whose jurisdiction the incident spot falls, said that most of the injured were patrons visiting a restaurant. The rest were staffers from offices and students who had come for private tuition, which was in progress on the top floor of an adjoining building.

“There was a hospital just adjacent the building… there was a common staircase in the middle of the two structures. Above the staircase, there were electrical wires and ducts, from where sparks were reported. It could be one of the reasons that led to the fire breaking out inside the metre room,” Sonawane said.

“While all were evacuated from the building, the deceased was a staffer in a office,” he said.

Advertisement

Identified as Korshi Dedhia (46), he was brought to the Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Policemen Jay Yadav (51), Sanjay Tadavi (40), Prabhu Swami (38) and Nitin Visavkar (35) inhaled smoke and were hospitalised.

More from Mumbai

Among the other injured, a 30-year-old man is admitted in the ICU and is said to be critical. Most of the injured suffered from asphyxiation due to inhalation of smoke, while one also sustained 20 per cent burns.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:07:40 am
Next Story

Bail plea of businessman booked for BWSL accident rejected

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close